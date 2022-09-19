Prince Louis said to be confused about Queen Elizabeth’s death

Prince Louis is struggling to understand the passing of his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth. The four-year-old royal, who is the youngest child of the prince and princess of Wales, is said to be confused by the monarch's death and has been asking his parents lots of questions about what life would be like without the 96-year-old sovereign.

The 27th governor-general of Australia, David Hurley, attended an event with other world leaders at Buckingham Palace, which was hosted by senior royals over the weekend. He shared how Catherine, the duchess of Cornwall and Cambridge, told him her son was "sort of now realising how important his great-grandmother was and what is going on". He added: "The younger one is now asking questions like: 'Do you think we can still play these games when we go to Balmoral' and things like that, because she's not going to be there?"

Louis's elder siblings, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, are to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral at Westminster Abbey on Monday. The monarch passed away on September 8, following a 70-year reign. George, nine, and his seven-year-old sister will reportedly walk behind the coffin.

According to The Guardian, the coffin will be followed by King Charles, who acceded to the throne the moment his mother passed, and his wife Queen Consort Camilla, with the young royals to walk behind their grandparents. The young prince and princess will reportedly be followed by Anne, Princess Royal, who is the daughter of Her Late Majesty and her late husband Prince Philip. Behind her will be her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, then the Duke of York, followed by the earl and countess of Wessex, and the prince and princess of Wales.

