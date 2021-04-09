Prince William's son was 'so sad' after watching David Attenborough documentary: 'I had to turn it off'

Prince William says his son Prince George got “so sad” whilst watching a nature documentary that they had to “turn it off”. The 38-year-old royal and his three children – Prince George, seven, Princess Charlotte, five, and Prince Louis, two – are avid fans of the documentaries made by Sir David Attenborough. But whilst watching a recent documentary that touched on extinction and the impact climate change is having on wildlife, William’s eldest son George became so emotional they had to stop watching the programme.

William – who has his children with his wife Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge – told Sky News: "So, having watched so many David Attenborough documentaries recently with my children, they absolutely love them, the most recent one - the extinction one - actually George and I had to turn it off, we got so sad about it halfway through. He said to me, 'You know, I don't want to watch this anymore.'

“Why has it come to this? You know, he's seven years old and he's asking me these questions already, he really feels it, and I think every seven-year-old out there can relate to that."

The royal spoke after he gave a speech via video message at the 2021 Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, where he insisted “investing in nature” is “crucial” for future generations.

He said: "We must invest in nature, through reforestation, sustainable agriculture and supporting healthy oceans. [Action is] crucial if our children and grandchildren are to live sustainably on our precious planet.

“A billion people depend on declining fish stocks as their main source of protein. And the livelihoods of another billion people depend on the forests that we are cutting down. Helping those people should be reason enough to act.

“Investing in nature remains a small part of global efforts, and accounts for a fraction of the money that is spent on the fight against climate change.”