Riky Rick’s mother’s trek to Mount Everest Base Camp ’will be embodied in a long conversation’ with her son

Many South Africans are mourning the death of local hip hop pioneer Riky Rick. Some SA celebrities still have him as their display picture on social media. His family has chosen to mourn him in private, but his mother has broken her silence.

Story continues below Advertisment

Currently, Ricky’s mother, Louisa Zondo, is trekking to Mount Everest Base Camp, and she is documenting everything. “Dearest MaRiky. It’s early hours of the morning on 23 March 2022 - 01H03, Nepali time, to be exact. 23 February 2022 is the day on which your spirit and body are separated. I am lying on my back in a warm bed in the Bhudda Lounge, Phakding, Nepal. I’m in Nepal because I am on my way to Mount Everest Base Camp, MaRiky,” she posted on Facebook.

Story continues below Advertisment

The Everest Base Camp perched on the Khumbu Glacier at the foot of Everest is at an altitude of 5600 metres which is reached over a period of nine days, with some people taking two complete rest days en route. “I’m awake at this hour because I’m reflecting on life, death and the meaning of everything. Since your death last month, I’ve been starkly aware of the need in me to make sense of where I am and how I am called to be. I decided to proceed with this trek to Mount Everest Base Camp, not only because I knew you would want me to do so, but also because I imagined it would present the perfect opportunity, over 14 days, for me to wrestle with the questions - What is the moment; and how does this moment call me to be,” said Zondo. Some experts agree that you don’t need to be the fittest person in the room to do it, but altitude sickness can be the biggest challenge that Rick’s mother can experience.

Story continues below Advertisment

But, for her, getting connected to Ricky seems to be her main objective. “I am very unskilled at staying with an enquiry - any enquiry - and going deep into it. You know this because during your 34 years of life on this side, you watched me “busy-body” myself through many crises. In fact you were the first person to really teach me to sit with challenges and “encounter them” without rushing to offer what I perceived to be solutions…without needing to wipe away the challenge. “For this reason, my Mount Everest Base Camp walk will be embodied in a long conversation with you. I imagine that the conversation will not be neat and orderly and yet all else is unclear to me and the conversation might just present itself as and when it emerges”, she said. One day two of the Mount Everest Base Camp trek, her desire to feel Rick’s presence was a reality. “As I took in the unspeakable wonders of the mountain, the sense of you being part of it all was so real MaRiky … I laughed out loud and shouted out your name.

Story continues below Advertisment