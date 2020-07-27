Ryan Reynolds really is that nice guy as he posts R83K reward for missing teddy bear

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds is known for his acerbic humour and witty clap backs, but now he’s proven that he has a gentle side as well. Maybe it’s the fact that he’s become a father and mellowed over the years or maybe he is just a nice guy. Reynolds proved his nice guy credentials over the weekend when he shared a tweet from Vancouver reporter Deborah Goble, urging her followers to help track down a lost teddy bear. “If you see this missing bear in the west end please email [email protected] It was in a herschel back pack when stolen along with an iPad.

Mara, the owner says it has her mom’s voice inside saying, ‘I love you I’m proud of you, I’ll always be with you. Her mom died last year,“ tweeted Goble.

Not just content with retweeting Goble’s urgent call for help, the “Deadpool” actor offered a $5 000 (about R83 000) reward for the safe return of the teddy hear - no questions asked.

It didn’t take long for his fellow actors to cotton on to the tweet and use their platform to spread the word.

The owner of the plush toy, Mara, has now started her own #findmarasbear hashtag in the hopes of recovering her beloved bear.