Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would have been proud of Prince Harry for quitting as senior royal

Sarah Ferguson says Princess Diana would have been proud of Prince Harry for quitting as a senior royal. Harry and his wife, Duchess Meghan, stepped down as senior members of the Royal Family last year and moved to Meghan's native California and Diana's friend and sister-in-law Sarah believes the late princess would approve.

Speaking on Australia's 'Kyle and Jackie O Show', she said: "What I think that she would have been is very proud of her boys standing firm and tall, and they're very like her, and she would have been very proud.

"Life is tough enough. We don't need to be judging others. We need to be open to seeing life in another way." And Sarah, 61, thinks Diana would have loved Meghan, 60 and Prince William's wife Duchess Catherine, 39. She said: "Diana would be very proud of her sons. I think they're exceptional, exceptional boys with exceptional wives and fabulous children. I think she would be going, 'Yes!'"