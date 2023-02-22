SA’s sexiest teacher Lulu Menziwa reminds Mzansi: ‘My kids don’t have your pervert minds’

KwaZulu-Natal educator Lulu Menziwa, dubbed South Africa’s sexiest and richest teacher, has once again reminded online trolls that she’s not here to play. In a Twitter post, she commented: “Bring my kids to school guys,” alongside pictures of herself dressed stylishly while in seated in her classroom.

In response, one of her followers shared a throwback video of an Instagram video she did a few years ago after finding social media fame. Taking to her Instagram Live, Menziwa called out older men who dragged her sexy attire, saying: “They’re hiding on their profiles; they’re so ugly.” Responding to individual comments on her IG live, the teacher didn’t mince her words, saying even though she had become famous on social media, this did not mean that people should be nasty, especially when it came to her learners.

What will you be teaching them...? pic.twitter.com/1oOddtTpwl — 🖤Sir. LOYALTY🖤 (@TheRealest201) February 21, 2023 “You are forgetting one thing, I’m not teaching kids your age. I’m not teaching 25, 25 to 40 learners.

“My kids are younger; they don’t have the pervert mind that you have,” she pointed out. She also had something to say about people sending her screen shots of what’s being said about her. With over 191K followers on Twitter, Menziwa first made headlines with her sexy snaps posted on social media.

In some photos, she’s pictured in front of the blackboard in a classroom setting which stirred controversy among many parents. Madam B🥹❤️ pic.twitter.com/zzoCgEUAQy — Lulu Menziwa (@Lulu_menziwa) January 29, 2023