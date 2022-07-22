Sithelo Shozi throws jabs at her baby daddy on daughter’s birthday

Musician and content creator Sithelo Shozi finally shared her last-born daughter’s pictures with her followers.
The “Forever” hitmaker celebrated her daughter Likuwe Coco Mpisane’s first birthday by reminiscing about her journey being a mother for the third time.
She took to Instagram to share images of Likuwe, showing her face for the first time since she was born.
Not only that, she also threw jabs at Andile Mpisane, her baby daddy whom she has two children with, both girls.
“As far as I’m concerned, my daughter does not have a father or extended family until proven otherwise. I’m purely dedicating this day to her and thanking God for blessing and entrusting me with her. We’ve been through an awful lot this past year, and a little kindness would go a long way right now. Please refrain from finding any sensationalism from anything around this.”
This comes after rumours that Mpisane was not convinced that he fathered Shozi’s third child and allegedly wanted a paternity test.
Mpisane and his mother, Shauwn Mkhize, posted the same video on Instagram to wish baby Coco a happy birthday.
“To Baby Coco, May God protect and watch over you in every step of your life. My wish is for you to live life with no limits and grow up to be a healthy, strong and proud Zulu princess. Know that you will always be loved by your family. Happy 1st Birthday Coco. Blessed to be a Glammy to my girls,” wrote my MaMkhize.
Mpisane recently welcomed his third daughter with his wife, Tamia Mpisane, who is a first-time mom.