Sithelo Shozi throws jabs at her baby daddy on daughter’s birthday

The “Forever” hitmaker celebrated her daughter Likuwe Coco Mpisane’s first birthday by reminiscing about her journey being a mother for the third time.

She took to Instagram to share images of Likuwe, showing her face for the first time since she was born.

Not only that, she also threw jabs at Andile Mpisane, her baby daddy whom she has two children with, both girls.

“As far as I’m concerned, my daughter does not have a father or extended family until proven otherwise. I’m purely dedicating this day to her and thanking God for blessing and entrusting me with her. We’ve been through an awful lot this past year, and a little kindness would go a long way right now. Please refrain from finding any sensationalism from anything around this.”