Stormi Webster has a crush on Kendall Jenner's boyfriend

Kendall Jenner has revealed her niece Stormi Webster has a crush her boyfriend. The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' star has revealed her three-year-old niece - whose mum is Kendall's sister Kylie Jenner - has an "amazing relationship" with her partner, Phoenix Suns basketball player Devon Booker.

Appearing on 'The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon', she quipped: "[Devon and Stormi] have an amazing relationship. She has the biggest crush on him, and I'm jealous sometimes. I'm like, 'Stop — can you guys not?' " Kendall, 25, and Devon, 24, officially started dating earlier this year, while Kendall also talked about how she strives to be a "cool" aunt to her nieces and nephews. She said: "I always wanna be like, the cool one and like, liked. There's 18 now going on 20 so I have a lot of them but it's fun. It's really fun."

The revelation comes very soon after Kendall's sister Kylie, 24, announced that she is pregnant for the second time.

The reality star announced the news in an Instagram video which showed daughter Stormi handing grandmother Kris Jenner, 65, an envelope containing containing baby scan photos. Kendall also revealed how she heard the news in a similar way. She said: "[Kylie] called me and I answered the phone and she just had a little picture of her sonogram and I was like 'Oh my God!'"