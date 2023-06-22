Stressed out and traumatised: South African children need to play more, says counsellor

Playing is often thought of as something that only children do, but it's actually recommended for people of all ages. This is especially true in South Africa, where factors like load shedding and other stressors can have a significant impact on mental health.

Most millennials today have fond memories of childhoods spent playing outdoors or using their imaginations to create fun, new games to enjoy. The absence of limited screen time meant that those who grew up in the 80s and 90s played to their hearts’ content. Playing is an essential part of childhood and is recommended for children of all ages. Play is not just a way for children to have fun, but also plays a crucial role in their development and wellbeing. According to registered counsellor Luthando Magadla, the mental health of both children and parents is under strain due to events such as load shedding, crime and violence, from the effects of which younger children are not immune.

As such, Magadla stressed the importance of play as a powerful coping mechanism to help children express their emotions, feel more in control, and build resilience. Magadla pointed out that given a child's brain develops rapidly in the first five years, play can teach them useful skills that will help them thrive in the future. Children’s building blocks. Picture by Markus Spiske/Unsplash These observations are supported by the LEGO Play Well Study from 2022, which demonstrated that play provides real advantages for the entire family.

The study found that 95% of parents believe that playing together promotes family ties and improves family wellbeing and that 84% of kids agree with their parents that they should play with them more often. Children learn critical abilities like resilience, problem-solving, and how to express their thoughts and emotions through the act of playing, according to Miroslav Riha, the country manager for LEGO® South Africa. "Not only does play have the power to foster strong emotional connections between parents and children that create a space of safety for a child, but the play also has the act of teaching children important skills like resilience, problem-solving, and how to express their thoughts and emotions," he added.

Parents who take an effort to foster these relationships are more likely to be the first persons their children turn to when they are having difficulty or experiencing conflicting emotions. How parents can play more with children Parents can model the tenets of play at home by engaging in playful activities with their children, encouraging creativity, imagination, and spontaneity.

They can provide a wide range of activities from board games, puzzles, and imaginative play.

Parents can also incorporate play into daily activities like cooking or cleaning, making them fun and engaging experiences. According to Magadla, play is equally therapeutic for stressed-out adults. Play can also help parents reconnect with their inner kids, let go of stress, and bring about happiness. Parents who participate in play activities reported feeling more energised, rejuvenated, and better able to handle daily stressors.