Sylvester Stallone: ‘I’m here to prevent heartbreak for my daughters’

Sylvester Stallone thinks young love is “a temporary form of insanity”. The 76-year-old actor is determined to protect his daughters – Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20 – from heartbreak in their love lives.

He told the “Daily Mirror newspaper”: “I think young love is a temporary form of insanity. So you do things that you may regret. I’m here to prevent that.” The Hollywood star agreed to film an eight-part reality show, ‘The Family Stallone’, in order to spend more time with his daughters. He joked: “I’m on the road so much and I looked around and thought: ‘My daughters are grown up. Wouldn’t it be great to spend some serious time with them where they couldn’t escape, where they had to be with me?’”

Sophia, who is a budding film-maker, suggested that Stallone had been overly-protective of her in the past.

She shared: “He’s not your typical dad. “On the one hand, you bring a boy home and he becomes full-on Rambo with guns. But then he’s ‘girl dad’. He wants to bake with us, he watches ‘The Bachelor’ with us and it’s a totally different side of him.” Sistine, who is an actress and a model, says her dad can be “quite intimidating” towards her boyfriends.

She said: “He’s very overprotective and quite intimidating. Dating when you have the dad that we do is rough. “The first time a boy came over to meet my parents, he’s going in for the first kiss. I was so nervous and excited. “He looked up at the balcony and said: ‘Oh my God, what is that?’ It was my dad, standing on the balcony, backlit so you just see a silhouette.