The P-Word: Parenthood and forming a wholesome family

Rushka Lee Pedro is the host of an exciting new Magic 828 podcast, called The P-word, where the focus is parenthood and everything that goes with it. As a mother of two herself, Rushka is a life resolution coach and family law mediator with a wealth of parenting knowledge.

Her first guest on the show is Renee Bruning, Sales Executive at Child Magazine that publishes print and digital articles on parenting and health topics, plus entertaining reads. Child Magazine was started by Lisa McNamara in 2003 she realized that there was a gap in the South African market for a free magazine. Bruning said that parents were looking for something they could read about how to best form a wholesome family.

“It's an informative magazine aimed at the parents, providing healthy tips and tricks, where to go and also any hot topics that have been circulating,” she said. “We are their role models, and we have to if we want them to be better citizens, and grow into these wonderful adults, we need to be showing them how to do it, we need to be teaching them.” With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, Child Magazine did have some obstacles, including the temporary halting of magazine printing. However, the company has been able to print again since and the next issue is set to be released in November.