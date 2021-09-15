Thomas Markle goes off on another rant, accuses Meghan and Harry of ‘depriving’ his grandchildren

During a teaser trailer for Australia’s Channel 7 Sunrise, Thomas Markle promised to hold nothing back when discussing his daughter Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry. This happens to be just another one of his many ‘explosive’ interviews.

In the short clip, the former lighting director claimed that Archie and Lilibet are being “deprived” of seeing their grandparents by the royal couple. He said he has not met Archie, 2, and 3-month-old Lilibet, and accused his daughter of having an “attitude” not to let him to see his grandchildren, the Daily Mail reported.

Markle said the only family member who had regular access to the children is his ex-wife Doria Ragland. “I think they (Archie and Lilibet) are being deprived of seeing all their grandparents and I think they are being deprived of seeing all their relatives and I think that’s terribly unfair to them.” he told Channel 7 Sunrise.

The 77-year-old said he is considering his legal options, saying: “I’ve had offers from several lawyers – pro bono – because we do have the right to sue to see our grandchildren. “But to me that’s like trying to descend into a game and using them like pawns and I won’t sue to see them because I just think that’s using them and it's not what I plan to do. “They shouldn’t be used, they are just babies. So no, I will wait.”

In August this year, he blasted Prince Harry for not asking his permission to marry his daughter. Speaking to GB News, Markle said: “I’m blaming Harry for this mostly. Harry has this saying: ‘If you look at the paparazzi, you’re done.’ I’m surprised Harry never bothered to come and visit me, or ask for my daughter’s hand in marriage. “I was lying in hospital, talking to them from hospital, telling them I couldn’t come to the wedding and they haven’t talked to me since.”