Tips on how you can help your child prepare for their exams

We’ve come to the middle of the school year already and thousands of pupils will be preparing to do their best in the June exams. This is a time when schools have their important mid-year exams, while most learners will be anxious to get them out the way so that they can then enjoy their long winter holidays. Exam time is a stressful period for all children. As a parent, it’s up to you to help them get through this trying time.

Here’s how you can help your child prepare for their exams. Create a study schedule Encourage your child to create a study schedule that includes dedicated time for each subject they need to study. This will help them stay organised and ensure they cover all the material before the exam.

Break down the material Help your child break down the material they need to study into smaller, manageable chunks. This will make it easier for them to digest the information and retain it for the exam. Practice with past papers Encourage your child to practice with past exam papers to familiarise themselves with the format and types of questions they may get during their exams. This will also help them build confidence in their abilities.

Practice with past exam papers. Picture: Jessica Lewis / Pexels Use different study methods Everyone learns differently, so encourage your child to try different study methods to find what works best for them. Offer encouragement and support Let your child know that you believe in their abilities and are there to support them throughout the exam preparation process. Encourage them to ask for help, if they need it. Stay positive Remind your child to stay positive and focused on their goals during exam preparation.

Encourage them to visualise success and stay motivated throughout the studying process. Be understanding Be understanding and patient with your child during this stressful time. Offer them emotional support and reassurance as they navigate the challenges of exam preparation.