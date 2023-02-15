WATCH: Barney goes under the knife and looks like he’s ‘sky high cracked on cocaine’

'Variety' reports that the new animated series will debut worldwide in 2024. It will be produced by Corus Entertainment's Nelvana.

"We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences, said Josh Silverman, chief franchise officer and global head of consumer products at Mattel, via 'Variety'. The show aims to reach young children with lessons about "love, community and encouragement".

But not everyone is happy about the makeover. In response to the purple dinosaur's new look, many were left wondering why the company chose to fix something that “wasn't broken,” the Daily Mail reported.

Fans took to social media to share their dismay at Barney’s cosmetic changes that included a wider grin, gap between his teeth and green eyes. “Why does Barney look like he’s sky high cracked on cocaine? That face is unsettling as hell,” asked one Twitter user.

While everyone's freaking out about the new #Barney reboot, here's some of the notable versions of the purple dinosaur throughout the years. 🦖 pic.twitter.com/uCjMR2Kzac — Mashable Southeast Asia (@MashableSEA) February 14, 2023 The fresh new look will be encapsulated in television, film, YouTube, music, toys, books and clothing, Mattel announced. “With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big.