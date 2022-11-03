WATCH: Dad goes viral for his response to online users slut-shaming his daughters

Matt Austin’s attempt to share a proud dad moment quickly soured when his Facebook post was inundated with negative comments about his daughters’ choice of attire for their respective homecoming dances. The Florida-based news anchor shared a photo of himself posing with his two daughters Addison, 17, and Olivia, 14, earlier this month.

Captioning the post: “My daughters look a little too good on homecoming night. Believe it or not, they’re even more beautiful on the inside.” Austin said to “Good Morning America” that his children were a senior and freshman at the same school, and were attending the homecoming dance together.

According to Yahoo News, he checked his phone and was astounded to see the post received more than double the comments that he got on an average post. “As I looked, I saw sort of the nasty comments, that I’m a bad father, how could you, so scandalous, that sort of rhetoric happening,” Austin told “Good Morning America”.

Among the comments were: “Those girls are too young to be dressing provocatively,” and “They should have respect for themselves.” Obviously angered by the responses, to which he said these people didn’t personally know him or his family, Austin decided to create a TikTok reaction post. Captioning the post, “Dad destroys fashion police,” Austin called out some of the comments in his original Facebook post.

With no need to defend his daughters' clothing choice, he ripped into those slut-shaming his kids and said: "Let's get something crystal clear, it's not my daughter's job to make sure your son is focused in school.