WATCH: German UCT student goes viral for speaking near-fluent isiXhosa

German blogger and UCT student Noah Baier has been in Cape Town for several months, and yet, he’s mastered the art of speaking one of South Africa’s official 11 languages - isiXhosa. Hailing from Frankfurt, Baier explained in a now-viral YouTube video that besides learning English, he has taken language classes in isiXhosa.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’ve noticed that Xhosa people are extremely happy when they see you speak to them in their language, especially as a foreigner,” he said. In the video, Baier took to the streets of Cape Town and spoke to some people in their mother tongue. In one scene, he speaks to a security guard, and she is blown away when he changes his dialect from English to isiXhosa.

“How can you? You came from Germany, and then you already speak isiXhosa?” she asked, clearly taken aback. In many instances, people were surprised as his fluent grasp of the language and wanted to know how he managed to learn so fast, to which he responded, the University of Cape Town. Once news of the German student’s gift made it to Twitter, tweeps couldn’t stop talking about it.

Story continues below Advertisement

A video of a white man who moved from Germany to SA 6 months ago popped up on my YouTube. Enrolled for isiXhosa classes at YouSeeTee and he is speaking fluent isiXhosa with the locals. Even the clicks are perfect. — ESIHLE. (@Mntwanelanga) October 22, 2022 Some made some valid arguments while commending Baier on immersing himself in our cultures.

Story continues below Advertisement