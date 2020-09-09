WATCH: Hero boy, 11, calmly drives his sick grandma to safety

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

At 11, PJ probably spends his free time playing with his friends. The only driving he does is probably driving his parents crazy. But PJ’s quick thinking and a shot of adrenalin had him behind the wheel of his granny’s car when it came to a medical emergency. The 11-year-old didn’t hesitate when his granny had a health scare. PJ leapt into action, grabbed his gran’s car keys and drove her to safety in her Mercedes-Benz. While chatting to 11Alive's Kaitlyn Ross, PJ’s grandmother Angela Brewer-Laye described him as her "driving guardian angel“. "He's an easygoing little fella. He loves to play outside," said Indianapolis-based Brewer-Laye.

PJ was riding his his go-kart while his gran was getting her daily dose of exercise.

She said she started experiencing the tell-tale signs of low blood sugar when the two of them were taking a walk outside last week.

"He noticed my demeanour, and right when I was about to go down to the ground, that's when he sprung into action," said Brewer-Laye.

Immediately, PJ took off while she tried to steady herself.

"I made it to the stop sign," she added.

"I was leaning against the stop sign and, all of a sudden, I look to my right and I see my car, my Mercedes-Benz, coming towards me! Just in an easy, calm, manner, it was coming towards me. And I looked in the car and it was PJ.

"He drove me home, and he pulled in the driveway. And when I say he pulled in the driveway (it was) so precise, because my driveway is kind of narrow… He didn't go up the curb, in the grass, nothing. He pulled in the driveway, in the garage, and helped me out the car," she said.

With no previous driving experience, PJ said the closest he came to driving before the incident was pulling his parents’ cars around in the yard. But he’d never driven in the street or by himself.

Brewer-Laye said she was just thankful he was there at the right time.