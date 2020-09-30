WATCH: Meet Aphiwe Shandu, SA's own little ASMR queen

At only 12 years old, Aphiwe Shandu has become quite the expert when it comes to all things ASMR.

With more than 3K subscribers and counting, her YouTube channel has become the go-to channel for tired, stressed-out South Africans. And while we’re going through the most with the coronavirus pandemic, we reckon Aphiwe is on the right track with her ASMR- inspired videos.

For those who are new to the ASMR phenomenon, the trend has been around for some time, but now folks are taking a renewed interest in it as a form of self-care.

Starting as early as 2010, ASMR (autonomous sensory meridian response) is a relaxing, often sedating sensation that begins on the scalp and moves down the body.

Also known as "brain massage," it's triggered by placid sights and sounds such as whispers, accents, and crackles, according to www.thinkwithgoogle.com.