WATCH: Mom praised for saying ’virginity doesn’t exist’ after her TikTok post goes viral

For Cayce LaCorte, raising five girls can be a minefield, but her honest take on parenting has made her an instant TikTok sensation. With over 43K followers, her most recent post got more than 567K likes. And even though the topic was of a controversial nature, most parents agreed as she hoped to change the narrative on virginity. Responding to TikTokker Nevada Shareef who asked parents to share their parenting styles, LaCorte jumped into debunking the myth of virginity. “I’m raising my five daughters to believe that there is no such thing as virginity,” LaCorte said.

“It is a patriarchal concept used to control women and serves no purpose other than making women feel bad about ourselves,” she said.

“Just because some random guy sticks his penis in you once in your life, it does not change your worth, it does not change who you are.”

Her message struck a chord with many and sparked a conversation online.

While chatting to Bored Panda, she said: “It’s such an ingrained part of our society that most people don’t even register it anymore but the minute you bring it up, they’re like, ‘Yeah, that’s bullsh*t’.”

The mom said there is still so much pressure placed on young men and women surrounding virginity that if we remove that thinking, it opens up a whole other avenue of thought and healthy conversation.

Because of the many responses to her original video, LaCorte did a follow-up to reiterate her message.

“Their first time wasn’t their choice. It was rape, it was molestation. It was non-consensual in any shape or form. It wasn’t what they really wanted.

“It just breaks my heart cause we put so much value on something that doesn’t f****** exist,” she said.