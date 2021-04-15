WATCH: Pearl Thusi just landed back in SA and this is how she surprised her kids

Actress Pearl Thusi might seem like she is always on the wrong side of social media or clapping back, however one thing she can’t deny is that she is a great mother. Her relationship with her daughters is one that is beautiful to watch. In a recent post, the star posted a video showing her daughters at home after being away from home. Her caption: “Good to finally be back home.” Thusi had been abroad working on Netflix’s martial arts series Wu Assassins, Season 2. In the video, Thusi is seen hiding and waiting for kids to enter the room. The kids had no idea that she’s in the house and they walked in having a casual conversation. The actress comments on how much she missed hearing their voices and happy to hear them at home and not over the phone.

“This is the second time I’m surprising Thando, after being gone for a long time … So they just arrived from school, and they are not supposed to know that I’m here. So let’s see how they react," she said.

As soon as the surprised daughter, Thando sees her mom, she breaks down and gets overwhelmed with emotion. The little one, Okuhle, stood still and seemed like she was in disbelief that she was seeing her mother. The three hug and kiss, a cute family reunion moment.

The comment section was filled with emotional friends, celebrities, and fans.

Basetsana Kumalo, television personality and entrepreneur said, “no words but a huge smile on my face and just utter deep joy. Welcome back home beautiful, welcome home Sthandwa sam’, welcome hard-working Mama you. We’ve missed you Sthe.”

Actress Lorcia Cooper said, “Gosh and then also me I cried … this is Beautiful beyond words.”

While a fan said: “Most purest beautiful thing to watch”

Watch the beautiful surprise: