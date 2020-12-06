WATCH: Prince Harry mistaken for Christmas tree salesman by little boy

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been getting into the Christmas spirit this week. The couple were earlier this week spotted shopping for a Christmas tree for their Montecito mansion, but instead of going incognito, Prince Harry was quickly noticed - albeit for a totally different reason. According to The International News website, Harry was mistaken for a Christmas tree salesman by a little boy. The story quickly went viral after a Twitter user by the name James, who works as a salesman at Christmas tree lot confirmed the incident in a tweet. Unfortunately, the tweet was later deleted.

The salesperson said there was one other family there along with their little son at the time when Meghan and Harry were inside.

The boy, who was not familiar with the royal family ran through trees up to Harry and asked if he worked there.

The unknown salesperson also described Harry as a “chill lad” and Meghan as “very kind”.

This will be the royal couple’s first Christmas away from the British royal family as they are planning on spending the holiday alone at their California home with their son Archie.

Harry’s grandparents Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip will spend Christmas at Windsor Caste, away from the rest of the family in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

This Christmas is said to be especially hard for her after she left with just one pooch after her dorgi Vulcan passed away.

The British monarch is mourning the loss of Vulcan, a Pembroke Welsh Corgi and dachshund mix, who passed away at her current home in Windsor, leaving just one dorgi - called Candy - behind.