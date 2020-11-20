WATCH: Ricky Martin has ’embryos waiting’ if he decides to expand family

Ricky Martin has "embryos waiting" if he decides to expand his family. The 'Livin' La Vida Loca' hitmaker has twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 12, daughter Lucia, two, and son Renn, one, with his husband Jwan Yosef, but isn't sure his family is complete yet, so has made sure he has the chance to increase his brood in the future. Ricky said: "Some people think I'm crazy but I love a big family, and I have a couple of embryos waiting for me. I don't know. That's all I got to say. "Jwan is going crazy at the moment, but it's okay – don't tell him!" Ricky also said things have been "getting funky" at home, as his eldest children begin to enter their teenage years.

The 48-year-old singer said: "Pre-adolescence is here and it's getting funky. And on top of that, we're dealing with lockdown and it's, 'Grr... get out of the way! This is my room, not yours, blah blah.'

"You know, it's all part of it. But these two are really cool kids."

He added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're doing really good in school considering what we're dealing with and they have a beautiful little sister and a little brother and they own that role of the protective older brothers. So it's very beautiful."

Ricky acknowledged that he is "very lucky to have the family that I have" and explained how his daughter is the queen of his household.

He said: "It's not their house either, it's the girl's house. It's Lucia's house. She runs the house.

"She doesn't snap fingers yet but in the eyes you can tell she's like 'No'. She's only two, by the way."

Meanwhile, Ricky previously explained how he and Jwan have considered adoption to raise more children.

The 'She Bangs' singer said: "Many years I dreamt of being a father, and many, many, many times I went through this grieving process of 'I am gay, I am a closeted gay man, and I'm not going to be able to be a daddy.'

"Obviously adoption is an option and it's very beautiful, but unfortunately for gay men it's very difficult to adopt in some countries."