WATCH: The gang’s back together as Liyema and Liphelo Kolisi surprise Nic and Keziah in Paris

By her own admission, Rachel Kolisi has expressed how hard it’s been during her family’s big move to Paris, France. Being in a foreign country away from extended family and friends can take its toll on your emotional wellbeing.

Thankfully, the Kolisi matriarch got a taste of home when Siya’s siblings Liyema and Liphelo rejoined the gang in Paris. The visit was a totally unexpected one for little Nicholas and Keziah who could be seen hugging their older aunty and uncle in excitement the second they spotted them. Sharing the family reunion on Instagram, Rachel wrote: “My heart hasn’t felt so full in months.

“Can’t begin to explain how rough it’s been, being half way across the world. “Just so grateful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rachel Kolisi (@rachelkolisi) The clan will soon be making the trip back to South Africa to celebrate the impending nuptials of Rachel’s brother Joel Smith. Smith is set to marry Olympic swimming champion Tatiana Schoeman next month.

