WATCH: Woman mashes up dad’s voice note with her first ‘Rocking The Daisies’ experience on TikTok, and of course it went viral

Fathers and their sage words of wisdom. Got to love them! When local TikToker Cathlin Williams shared her first ‘Rocking The Daisies' experience on the social sharing platform, she was really doing the most.

Mashing it to the sound of her father’s voice note, Williams’ footage went against everything her poor dad warned her against. “Please be responsible, and I mean it. I’m very serious. This is a nice event that you’re going to, but it’s also an event where things can go very wrong,” her father started out saying.

Using his voice note as her TikTok sound, Williams could be seen living her best life, from downing drinks to dancing while the live bands were performing. It was clear that she was intent on making the most of things, despite her father's urgent pleas to behave herself.

Her post got so much attention, that it even made it to Twitter and shared by @pal____. During a friendly online exchange, Williams thanked PAL for making her Twitter famous. But the big question is: Did her dad ever find out about the original post?

The answer is no. Williams responded, “Shame, I will die if he sees this.” (Ed’s note: Hopefully, he doesn’t come across this article) “It’s you 😂😂😂🤣🤣🤣 love it. Wild but love it. Exactly what my sister would do,” joked another user.

I APPRECIATE THIS 😭😂 I will give him the hugs.



Shame, I will die if he sees this 💀 — Cathlin Williams (@cat_cath04) October 19, 2022 Nonetheless, the content she served us was chef’s kiss, and a reminder that nothing could ever replace a father’s love - even if he’s a bit overprotective. Big up to Cathlin Williams’ father for being a concerned papa.