After a morning of frolicking in the waves or chasing pigeons in the park, your favourite “Good Boy” deserves to be treated at one of these local pet-friendly restaurants.
Cape Town has established itself as a poster city for the modern dog. During the pandemic, dog ownership soared all around the world, and the Mother City was no exception.
Dog-friendly restaurant owners in the area report an increase in furry customers, with some of them now offering special menu items to treat all their new furry friends.
Debbie Wynne, owner of Café Frank in Bree Street – which provides water bowls and home made dog biscuits, shade in the heat and blankets in the cold – says the decision to make her restaurant dog-friendly was because she loves dogs “and there are plenty others like me who want their dogs to go everywhere with them”.
Whether you're returning to the CBD after a hike, want to stop for a coffee while running errands or have just enjoyed a day at the beach or a farmer’s market, it’s never fun to have to halt your day to return home, drop off your pet and re-start your day. Butter All Day’s Aninka van Antwerpen said that to her, “Pets are family. It’s as simple as that. We love our doggo customers and they love us.”
Judi Fourie, owner of Pilcrow & Cleaver on Parliament Street agreed, sharing that her establishment has been pet-friendly “since day one” because “a pet is part of the family”. Making the effort to accommodate pets is a simple way to gain the love of regulars, she said, some people even visit them every weekend with their dogs.
17 Dog-friendly restaurants in Cape Town:
Cafè Paradiso
110 Kloof St | 021 422 0403 | www.cafeparadiso.co.za
Our Local
117 Kloof St | 064 642 5004 | www.ourlocal.co.za
Bootlegger Coffee Company
185 Bree St | 021 206 6329 | www.bootlegger.coffee
Societi Bistro
50 Orange | St 021 424 2100 | societi.co.za
Jason Bakery
83 Main Rd | 021 433 0538 | jasonbakery.com
Between Us
176 Bree St | 079 729 5316 | www.betweenus.capetown
Burger & Lobster
105 Bree St | 021 422 4297 | www.burgerandlobster.co.za
Butter All Day
70 Loop St | 082 853 1939| www.butterallday.com
Clarke’s Bar & Dining Room
133 Bree St | 087 470 0165 | www.clarkesdining.co.za
Stellski Coffee Bar
59 Loop St | 072 135 2677 | www.stellski.com
Fideli's
3.2 Piazza Parliament St | 064 301 6328 | www.fidelis.capetown
Mozart on Church
37 Church St | 021 422 1765 | www.mozartonchurch.com
Roamwork (Coworking office space)
50 Harrington St (The Harrington) | 021 300 6677 | www.roam.work
Seed & Circus
7 Constitution St |063 776 8662 |Instagram: @seedandcircus
The Company’s Garden Restaurant
15 Queen Victoria St | 021 423 2919 | www.thecompanysgarden.com
The Royal Oyster Bar
17 Bree St | 071 490 2834 | www.the-royal-oyster.com
Villa 47 (Deck area)
47 Bree St | 021 418 2740 | www.villa47.co.za