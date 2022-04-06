17 Dog-friendly restaurants in Cape Town:

Cape Town has established itself as a poster city for the modern dog. During the pandemic, dog ownership soared all around the world, and the Mother City was no exception.

After a morning of frolicking in the waves or chasing pigeons in the park, your favourite “Good Boy” deserves to be treated at one of these local pet-friendly restaurants.

Dog-friendly restaurant owners in the area report an increase in furry customers, with some of them now offering special menu items to treat all their new furry friends.

Debbie Wynne, owner of Café Frank in Bree Street – which provides water bowls and home made dog biscuits, shade in the heat and blankets in the cold – says the decision to make her restaurant dog-friendly was because she loves dogs “and there are plenty others like me who want their dogs to go everywhere with them”.

Whether you're returning to the CBD after a hike, want to stop for a coffee while running errands or have just enjoyed a day at the beach or a farmer’s market, it’s never fun to have to halt your day to return home, drop off your pet and re-start your day. Butter All Day’s Aninka van Antwerpen said that to her, “Pets are family. It’s as simple as that. We love our doggo customers and they love us.”