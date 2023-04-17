Get ready to wag your tails because April is Active Dog Month

Dog lovers know that having a furry best friend brings so much joy to our lives. Not only do dogs provide us with unconditional love, but they can also help us stay active and improve our physical and mental health.

This month, let’s celebrate our pups by incorporating more physical activity into our daily routine. Take your dog on longer walks, try out a new hiking trail, or even attend a dog yoga class together! Many of us prefer to hibernate in the comfort of our homes as the colder months get closer. It’s crucial to keep your dog active during this period, especially if they have aching joints or a propensity to carry a little extra weight, recommends Dr Guy Fyvie, Veterinary Advisor for Hill’s Pet Nutrition. Jump to it! Picture: Luna Lovegood/Pexels Exercise helps your dog emotionally as well as physically, so it’s a win-win situation. Both you and your pet will benefit from spending quality time together.

According to Dr Fyvie, playtime and exercise keep your dog stimulated, and if your dog is a bit mischievous, this is a terrific method to keep him occupied and out of trouble. “If you need any further motivation, research has shown that if you exercise with your dog, you are more likely to stick to the routine,” he said. When kicking off a fitness routine with your dog, it is advisable to check with your vet as to the type of exercise and intensity that will best suit him. He recommends starting off slowly and building up from there.

"To start off, all you need is a good lead and collar, and don’t forget to consider the terrain and weather before setting out.” Some fun ways to get active with your dog include: A 20 – 30 minute walk will be beneficial to you and your dog and will help you reach your daily goal of 10 000 steps. Take your dog running with you. The level of enjoyment your dog will have from this will depend on his breed, level of fitness, and personality.

Don't force it! Hiking with your dog can be a wonderful experience, remember to take water for you and your pup, as well as some treats to reward him and keep the energy up if it is more intense. Playing catch in the backyard or park is another excellent technique to keep your dog active and entertained.