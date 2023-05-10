How fur moms can celebrate Mother’s Day

Being a pet mom comes with some parental responsibilities. You feed, cuddle, and take care of your fur baby. So this Mother's Day, let's take a moment to appreciate all the pet moms out there who work tirelessly to keep their furry kids happy and healthy. Being a pet mom is definitely challenging, but the love and joy that our furry companions bring us is truly priceless, and any pet lover can attest to that.

With Mother's Day just around the corner, here are some great ways that pet moms can spend this special day with their fur babies. Boehringer Ingelheim has shared a few tips. This mother’s day you can take your fur-child for a long scenic walk. Picture: Freepik Make your Mother’s Day extra special for you and your pet by planning an exceptional activity together, you could: Go on a long scenic walk or snuggle up on the couch and binge on your favourite shows.

Go for a hike together on a Treat your baby to their favourite snacks or meal and spend quality time with them.

Take your pet to a dog-friendly beach for a swim. Plan to play an exciting game of fetch or any activity that prioritises your furry best friend's love language. A pamper day is always needed: spoil your pet with a groom session. This could mean a bath or keeping those nails trimmed.

Spend the day or night at a A cheeky puppy that loves playing hide-and-seek prioritises quality time as its love language, while a cat that rubs up against you for cuddle time appreciates love through physical touch.