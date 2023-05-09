How to host an unforgettable Mother's Day brunch

When it comes to Mother’s Day, there’s nothing more fun than a luxurious brunch! And the good news is that it is so simple to host an effortless and beautiful brunch for any special day!

The combination of breakfast and lunch has been around since the late 19th century. Brunch is the one meal to rule them all. The term brunch comes from the union of the English words breakfast and lunch and is usually served from 10 am to 4 pm. Nowadays, many places offer brunch any day of the week, although Sundays are the standard excellence for this meal and the day we all have in mind to enjoy this plan. With Mother’s Day being celebrated on Sunday, May 14 this year, it is the perfect opportunity to host a simple yet beautiful brunch.

Below, chef Theo Mannie shares fabulous tips and tricks for a sweet and savoury brunch that your mom will treasure. With Mother’s Day being celebrated on Sunday, May 14 this year, it is the perfect opportunity to host a simple yet beautiful brunch. Picture: Pexels/Julie Aagaard Setting Decide between indoor or outdoor (picnic or plated) – this will be weather and wind dependent. Pick a theme and work around this for the décor and table setting.

Menu A combination of light, hot and cold dishes, preferably two or three. Keep it simple. Overcomplicated dishes mean more stress and less time to enjoy. Drinks

Tea and coffee are a must, along with fresh juice or iced tea. You may also want to add in a cocktail or champagne, or mimosa to add a touch of sophistication. Mood Set the mood with some easy-listening music, preferably Mother’s favourites. Music helps tie everything together.