J’Something and his pitbull, Reggy, has won hearts again with their cute Instagram videos. The Mi Casa lead singer showed off his 18-month-old dog’s obedience as he tested the 50kg dog to see if he can follow instruction.

J’something captioned the post: “Dropped a snack on the floor … left to go open the door bell … now the question is DID HE EAT IT??? Watch till the end to find out!#dogsofinstagram #ROCK3T #americanbully #dontdoit #xlbully” View this post on Instagram A post shared by JSomething (@jsomethingmusic) In the short video, Reggy sits down as J’Something drops the treat and tells him “this you musnt eat, stay, im coming back, you mustn eat it I’m coming back, I’m gonna get the door then I’m coming back”. Reggy slightly moves in to sniff the treat laying on the floor but quickly pulls away as he waits for his owner.

J’Something returns within seconds and hands Reggy another treat from his hand as he rewards Reggy for his obedience. J’Something’s followers adored the cute gesture. donvinoprins wrote: “Hangin with the big dogs 🔥 great job @jsomethingmusic 👏”

thatohatsip wrote: “And when are the applications opening for the School of Obedience?😂😂” shashinaidoo wrote: “Poor guy, you can literally see the drool dripping down!! Good boy 👋” sina_mvoko wrote: “Would have given him a whole box as incentive. He is so disciplined. Such a cutie as well.”