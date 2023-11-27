Pet lover to chain himself to kennel in scorching heat

An animal lover will be chaining himself to a dog kennel for 100 hours to raise funds and awareness about the plight neglected animals face during scorching hot days. In June, Jason Hayman, 48, from Kalbaskraal in the Western Cape, did the same when he chained himself to a dog kennel for 60 hours to highlight the extreme conditions animals without shelter face during winter, such as freezing to death.

Hayman said: “I will be on a 10-metre chain again, but for 100 hours. The average temperature will be about 42 degrees Celsius outside in the sun. Hayman, alongside his wife, have been operating Chocolate’s Angels Animal Rescue since 2019, a non-profit organisation dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need.

“Summer time is the right time for the message to go out, because dogs die from heatstroke if they don’t have shade. And if the dog doesn’t have water, then it can dehydrate and die. “A big problem we have in rural communities is the dogs have water, but can’t get to it because they have tied the chain around themselves.” Hayman, alongside his wife, have been operating Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue since 2019, a non-profit organisation dedicated to rescuing and rehabilitating animals in need.

He said: “When I did the 60 hours, we saw about 40 dogs come off chains because people approached me and asked me why I was chained up and when I explained the whole concept, people started looking at it from the animal’s point of view.”