Dog caught in a snare, that cried for three days until help arrived, has recovered

Durban — A month ago, the Kloof and Highway SPCA rescued a dog that cried for three days after being caught in a snare. That dog has made a full recovery. The Kloof and Highway SPCA said that on October 21, Inspector Petros Simamane and Field Officer Philani Nzama responded to a call in the Stockville area where members of the public had heard the distressing sound of a dog crying for three days but unfortunately, they were unable to locate it.

When Simamane and Nzama arrived, they spent over an hour walking through the bushy area and climbing over rocky terrain when they finally caught sight of the dog caught in a snare. Brows cried for three days after being caught in a snare. She drank bowls of water when she was rescued by the Kloof and Highway SPCA. Picture: Supplied “The dog was so happy to see them, from the moment they arrived her tail didn’t stop wagging. She was immediately given a bowl of water which she finished in a few seconds, while the team worked to free her from the first part of the snare,” the SPCA said. “Once back at the vehicle, she drank three more bowls of water and our inspectorate team worked hard to free her from the snare around her waist which was deeply embedded and had made a large laceration on each side.

“Using bolt cutters, they were able to give her immediate relief and some more water. She was transported to our clinic where she was treated and cared for and given the freedom to find her confidence again.” Brows cried for three days after being caught in a snare. She drank bowls of water when she was rescued by the Kloof and Highway SPCA. Picture: Supplied The SPCA continued: “With daily walks, lots of treats, and love from our clinic team, Brows has made a full recovery and is now looking for her new home.” The SPCA said that Brows is a special soul who loves every person she meets, greeting you with a gentle lick on your hand and a nudge for some ear scratches.

To meet Brows email the SPCA's adoption department at [email protected]. Help the SPCA help more animals and reach more people by making a donation at https://www.kloofspca.co.za/online-donations/ or make an EFT to Kloof and Highway SPCA, FNB Cheque Account 50730485741.