Princess Charlene’s dog dies after being run over

As if being away from her family and recovering from a months-long ENT infection was not enough, Her Serene Highness Princess Charlene of Monaco’s pet had died.

This week, the royal, who is currently recovering from surgery in South Africa, took to social media to remember her ‘angel’. In an Instagram post, the princess said that her dog was run over. “My little Angel died last night. She was run over. I will miss you so much, Rest In Peace,” she said in a caption that was accompanied by a picture of her kissing her dog.

Many of the royal's followers left messages of condolences on her post. This week, a very excited Prince Albert announced that his wife would be returning to Monaco before November 19.

His announcement comes after telling French publication Point De Vue that Charlene was "much better". “I can tell you that she will be in Monaco long before the national holiday,” he added. "It is not possible for me to give you the exact date, but I promise you will know when the time comes."

Monaco's National Day will fall on November 19 this year. The date marks Prince Albert’s ascension to the throne 16 years ago. While recovering from her final surgery in KwaZulu-Natal, Princess Charlene met the new Zulu King, His Royal Highness Misuzulu kaZwelithini. It was reported that the royal was on the mend after undergoing the final surgery to treat an ear, nose and throat infection picked up while on a visit to Mzansi.

She has been in the country since May and was unable to fly back to Monaco after her doctors advised her it was not safe to do so due to the ENT infection. With her absence strongly felt in the principality, the European press has been feverishly reporting on whether the royal couple’s marriage was on the rocks. While speaking to PEOPLE, Prince Albert insisted his wife “didn’t leave Monaco in a huff”.