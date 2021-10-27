Almost reunited and it feels so good? Prince Albert announces when Princess Charlene will return from SA

Princess Charlene of Monaco will finally make the long trip back home after spending several months in South Africa. A very excited Prince Albert made the announcement that his wife would be returning to Monaco before November 19.

His announcement comes after telling French publication Point De Vue that Charlene was "much better". “I can tell you that she will be in Monaco long before the national holiday,” he added. "It is not possible for me to give you the exact date, but I promise you will know when the time comes."

Monaco's National Day will fall on November 19 this year. The date marks Prince Albert’s ascension to the throne 16 years ago. While recovering from her final surgery in KwaZulu-Natal, Princess Charlene met new Zulu King, His Royal Highness Misuzulu kaZwelithini. The mom of two posted a black and white picture video of herself and Misuzulu on Instagram.

In the post, the famous “We Are Growing” song by Margaret Singana is used. The princess captioned the post saying: “Thank you for your kindness and support. Bayede Nkosi.”

It was reported that the royal was on the mend after undergoing the final surgery to treat an ear, nose and throat infection picked up while on a visit to Mzansi. She has been in the country since May and was unable to fly back to Monaco after her doctors advised her it was not safe to do so due to the ENT infection.