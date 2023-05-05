WATCH: SA pet food brand takes cheeky swipe at Pedigree Dog Food for discontinuing range

Canine Cuisine, a premium dog food brand from South Africa, released a clever branded content piece that targets Pedigree Dog Food for discontinuing their Pedigree Dry Dog Food range from the market. An announcement states that Pedigree Dry Food will be discontinued from the market.

So, why you haven’t you heard about it? The pet food market has strict rules on advertising; competitors can’t tell South Africans that Pedigree Dry Dog Food is no longer available. However, it goes beyond advertising and branding, there are other issues that could impact the health of your dog.

It’s a matter of your pets’ well-being. According to Dr Carra Walters, a vet at Hillcrest Veterinary Hospital, pets require a gradual transition from one type of food to another. ‘’Unlike human diets, where we are able to immediately substitute one food source for another, pets require a gradual transition from one type of food to another. ‘’Changing your pet’s diet too quickly can cause gastrointestinal upset, with symptoms such as vomiting or diarrhoea,’’ Walters said.

Changing your furkid’s food can be tricky, but an infographic could help. Picture: Freepik Sudden changes in a pet’s diet can lead to complications such as digestive issues, allergies, and other health problems. She says the new food may have different ingredients, nutrient levels, or fibre content than what the pet is used to, which can be difficult for their digestive systems and gut microbiomes to adjust to.