The importance of making nutritious choices

Food insecurity and inflation have caused a significant nutritional deficiency, affecting the overall physical health and psychosocial development of the country's people. Shockingly, this lack of essential nutrients has been linked to behavioural and sleep problems in children and the emergence of chronic health concerns like cardiovascular disease and high cholesterol.

In a recent interview with IOL Lifestyle, Leanne Keizer, Corporate Affairs Manager at Danone Southern Africa, emphasised the significance of examining micro-nutrient deficiencies in the South African population and the indispensability of closing this micro-nutrient gap. “It is more crucial than ever to guarantee that people have access to essential nutrients for optimal physical and emotional health because the availability of inexpensive and healthy food options is fast diminishing. Addressing this health epidemic and encouraging good eating among all South Africans are essential,” said Keizer in conversation. Picture by Michael Burrows/pexels Keizer further notes that there are three crucial nutrients that the South African population is currently struggling to obtain through their diets. That being Vitamin A, Iron, and Zinc.

According to her, these micro-nutrients are essential in supporting a child's overall well-being. Children are often the group closely studied as their micro-deficiency levels provide an indicator of the overall picture of the population. She explains that measuring micro-deficiencies in children helps to gain a better understanding of the nutritional needs of the entire population and how they can be addressed effectively. While research often focuses on children for this reason, it is important to explore the dietary habits of all individuals to create awareness and promote healthy eating habits for optimal health for all South Africans.

Studies indicate that 40% of South African children are deficient in vitamin A, a nutrient vital for strong immunity and healthy eye health. Furthermore, 40% of children suffer from a zinc deficiency, a micro-nutrient closely linked with supporting a strong immune system. Iron is also a nutrient of concern as one in ten children experience a deficiency, which can hinder growth and impede brain development, ultimately affecting a child's ability to concentrate and learn. “It is important to ensure that children have access to these nutrients, as they are vital for optimal physical and cognitive growth. Nutrient-rich foods and supplements are an essential component of a healthy diet, especially for children,” she said. “And so, in circumstances where we see these micro-nutrient gaps, it means that children and people are not developing. And some consequences come with these deficiencies because that means they do not have the necessary motors to bring them there.”

Nutrition is a pivotal aspect of maintaining good health; however, it often gets overlooked in our fast-paced lives. Keizer, posed an important question: “Whether we give nutrition the attention it deserves in our daily lives?” It can be incredibly challenging to make healthy food choices, especially when convenience is a factor. This issue is particularly prevalent in South Africa, where families may lack the financial resources to prepare wholesome meals.

“The result of this is a steady decline in the health and well-being of the population. It's imperative to prioritise nutrition to ensure that our bodies receive the essential nutrients required for optimal function.” She went on to say: “It doesn't have to be a complete redo of our diets, that becomes very overwhelming very quickly and becomes very difficult to implement. But there are certain things that you can do to close that nutrition gap.” “We need to start looking at snacking very differently: snacking particularly for kids but also for adults is an important moment for nutrition intervention. People need to intentionally choose a snack that is nutrient dense.”

But unfortunately, today, our snacking habits are more convenient and 'flavour based', i.e. packets of chips that are high in calories and low in nutrients which are not adding anything substantial to your body. So rather substitute your snack at that moment for a fruit or vegetable or a product that has added nutrients in them.