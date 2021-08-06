Ashley Graham announces second pregnancy and she’s more exhausted than ever

Ashley Graham's second pregnancy has left her "exhausted". The 33-year-old model recently revealed she's expecting another baby with husband Justin Ervin and she admitted it's been more difficult this time round because she's also having to "run after" 18-month-old son Isaac.

She said: "I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things." Ashley thinks she "over prepared" when she was expecting Isaac, so she's taking a much more relaxed approach this time round.

She told 'Entertainment Tonight': "I don't know if there is much preparation that can go into baby number two. I feel like I did so much preparation when it came to Isaac, almost to the degree that maybe I over prepared. "So I'm just making sure that I have the supplies that I need, which is basically nothing. Like, I just look at my boobs and go, 'OK, check check. We got this.' Just need some newborn diapers. Check, check. I'm just not going to overthink it." And because he is still so young, Ashley doesn't think Isaac fully understands yet that he's going to be a big brother.

Asked how he's handling becoming a big brother, she replied: "I don't know. I said, 'Do you know where the baby is?' and then he points to my stomach. So we got that far. "And then sometimes he wants to kiss the baby so he goes like this, [kisses]. He curls his top lip in and bottom lip out, it's really sweet. So we got that far, but I don't think he understands the big brother aspect." Ashley is careful to "watch her words" when speaking about herself in front of her son because she doesn't want to send any negative messages.

She explained: "I've really taken a cue from my mother. Your words have power and I think that it's so important for parents around their children, no matter how old their children are, because even Isaac he's a year and a half and he's picking up on literally everything I say, I do, my mannerisms "And so if I'm gonna be just completely about myself all the time, he's gonna pick that up innately already at this age. "So I make sure that I watch my words, I make sure I watch my body movements, or whatever it is. I think that that's the most important thing to do and then it will just continue to pile on.