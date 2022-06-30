Awe, a baby Loki! Tom Hiddleston to become a father for the first time

Tom Hiddleston is set to become a father. The “Loki” actor's fiancée, Zawe Ashton, debuted a blossoming baby bump at the premiere of her new movie “Mr. Malcom's List” in New York City on Wednesday night.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 37-year-old actress also confirmed the couple's baby news in an article with Vogue magazine about her getting ready for the red carpet event. The bump's debut comes weeks after Hiddleston confirmed their engagement. The 41-year-old actor has been in a relationship with the former “Fresh Meat” actress – whom he met when they co-starred in a revival of “Betrayal” in London's West End – for three years and after speculation that he had popped the question earlier this year, he admitted that was true, though he declined to comment further.

He simply told the “Los Angeles Times”: “I’m very happy.” Hiddleston and Ashton sparked speculation that they were engaged at the Bafta Awards when a candid photo shared online by AJ Odudu showed the actress sporting a diamond on her ring finger. Her hands were covered by her flowing sleeves when the couple posed on the red carpet earlier in the evening. The pair only went public with their romance last year, but it is believed they had been living together in Atlanta, Georgia, for some time before that while Tom was shooting “Loki”.

Story continues below Advertisement

A source previously said: “Tom and Zawe have stayed quiet about their relationship but she has spent the last few weeks with him in the US. “They are very well suited and enjoy the quieter side of life away from the glitz and glamour of the showbiz world. “Their lives are typically very busy, so spending time together while not working has been ­something they have both embraced.”

Story continues below Advertisement

It was previously claimed that the “Night Manager” actor had grown more private about his personal life after the scrutiny of his brief romance with Taylor Swift in 2016.

Story continues below Advertisement