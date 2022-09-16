Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds expecting their 4th child

The former “Gossip Girl” star, 35, debuted her baby bump on the red carpet on Thursday at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit.

Lively has three daughters – James, 7, Inez, 5 and Betty, 2 – with her husband Ryan Reynolds, who she began dating 2011 before marrying in 2012.

The pair – who keep their private life very under wraps – revealed their youngest child’s name with the help of Taylor Swift, who named her “Folklore” album track after the toddler in 2020 and later detailed how they trust the singer songwriter “implicitly”.

Reynolds, 45, said: “She’s very sensitive to any of that stuff. And obviously, the song has nothing to do with our kids other than our kids’ names. But I mean, what an honour. We thought it was pretty damn amazing. We still do. You know, I still walk down the street and shake my head thinking, ‘I can’t believe that happened.'”