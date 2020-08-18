Cassper Nyovest’s baby shower was next level but before you go planning your own, consider the following

Local rapper Cassper Nyovest and his girlfriend Thobeka Majoz threw what must have been the most luxurious baby shower over the weekend. Judging by the pictures Majoz posted to her IG stories, the couple went all in with a ’Simba’-themed party for their guests at Nto’s Boutique Hotel in La Lucia. While Majoz looked radiant in a blue ballgown and sneakers, Nyovest went for a low-key look that didn’t sit too well with social media followers. But it was the extravagant affair that had social media buzzing with many wondering how the expecting parents managed to pull off such a grand affair during lockdown. As the country moves into level 2 lockdown, large gatherings are still prohibited, making the virtual baby shower the preferred option for many. It stays within the parameters of the law, and is budget-friendly.

If you’re considering taking this route, below are four ways to make it a more memorable occasion.

The venue

Like most special occasions in our “new normal”, celebrations take place from the safety of our own homes via video conferencing platforms.

There are some examples that stand out more than others, adding an extra element of fun to the experience. Take Zoom for example, which allows you to create a custom background for yourself.

To ensure you keep charge of your virtual venue, create a timesheet for your event. Things do tend to get a little crazy on video calls with everyone eager to chat, but having a programme of events will help steer the programme and keep the focus on the most important part - the parents-to-be.

Introduce themes and games

Something that never goes out of style with parties is when you choose a theme. Like Nyovest’s Simba theme, you can have fun with it and not be confined to certain traditional baby shower themes. Let your imagination run wild and think outside of the box.

It gives the guests something to look forward to, and makes for some great memories too.

If you’re aware of the gender, perhaps lean towards something that the parents would enjoy for their little boy or girl.

You could also add little elements of fun while hosting your video call, like asking everyone to make their video avatar a baby picture of themselves with a nickname, and see if everyone guesses each other correctly.

A virtual gift unwrapping

E-commerce is alive and well now in South Africa, so get everyone to send their gifts ahead of time and the mom-to-be can unwrap them all on the call so everyone can join in.

This way, your virtual baby shower will seem as close to real life as possible. For a fun twist, don’t leave a note with your name, and ask the parents to guess who sent them the gift.

Create a virtual advice wall

One of the most-loved parts of any baby shower, are the tips written down by guests and shared with the parents to-be. These are usually done in the form of handwritten notes, or even special guest books.

With the switch to a virtual experience, apps like ForKeeps offer users the opportunity to create a free custom album online, and theme it for the baby shower.