Charlotte Church wanted to give birth in her garden - but Mother Nature had other plans

The 35-year-old singer welcomed her daughter Frida into the world in August last year, and has admitted she had initially wanted to give birth outside in her garden, before a sudden weather turn scuppered her plans.

Charlotte – who has Frida with her husband Jonathan Powell, and is also mother to 14-year-old daughter Ruby and 12-year-old son Dexter, whom she has with ex Gavin Henson – explained: “I did love birth, but my third birth came and b**** slapped me in the face. I was so unbelievably overconfident, because the first two times, I was 21 and 22, and my body knew just what to do.

“I have become a nature lover, tree hugger, or quite a deep hippy in the interim of having my first two and little baby Frida. So I set this birth palace outside basically among the trees. I dried flowers it was so involved. It looked like a Baz Luhrmann set. I had candles everywhere.

“So, I laboured under there overnight which was beautiful but then I had her screaming on the bathroom floor.”