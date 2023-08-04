Childhood trauma ‘heightens risk’ of pregnancy complications

Women who experienced trauma in their childhood may have higher risk of pregnancy complications and of giving birth to underweight or premature babies, said Australian researchers.

According to a recent article published on the BMJ Open, researchers from the University of Queensland found that women suffered from childhood trauma, such as abuse, emotional neglect, and exposure to domestic violence, were 37 percent more likely to have pregnancy complications than those who did not have such experience, and 31 percent more likely to give birth to an underweight or premature baby.