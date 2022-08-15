Chrissy Teigen hates the “in-between stage” of pregnancy. The 36-year-old model has shared a new picture of her baby bump and admitted she wishes she was further along in her pregnancy as she “can't wait” to meet her rainbow child.

She captioned a selfie she took at a photo shoot: “the in-between stage is my least fun stage. Just be huge already please !!!! Also very much love @hairinel in this pic. Don’t worry we can’t see you!!” (sic). The “Chrissy’s Court” host announced earlier this month that she and her husband John Legend – with whom she has daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, – were expecting another addition to their brood via IVF with a mirror selfie showing off her bump.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) Teigen wrote: “The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again: 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘okay, if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’, but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves, but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Okay phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

“Ordinary People” hitmaker Legend had recently shared how he and his wife will never forget the loss of their son Jack, who was stillborn at 20 weeks in 2020.

