Ciara tried to find the ’silver lining’ while pregnant during the pandemic

Ciara tried to find the "silver lining" whilst pregnant through the Covid pandemic.

The 34-year-old singer - who gave birth to her third child, her second with husband Russell Wilson, back in July - admits it was tough to be expecting in lockdown but she felt grateful to be able to have the "gift to be able to give birth".

She shared: "I think my biggest mission or focal point was to try my best to always find the silver lining through it all, and to find the positive moments. I think you have to take a step back and think about it.

"The reality is it’s a blessing and a gift to be able to give birth, so if you think about that, that kind of supersedes everything."

Ciara - who also has Sienna Princess, three, with American Football player Russell and Future Zahir, six, from a previous relationship - admits it has been an "unforgettable experience" giving birth during lockdown.