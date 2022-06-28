Everything you need to know about a maternity bra

You buy a pregnancy bra and then outgrow it in a few months – it’s inconvenient and costly. When you already have a lot on your plate, the hassle of buying yet another set of pregnancy bras can be a nightmare. However, your body is changing, so you should make an effort to find underwear that fits your new shape. The goal is to feel at ease and supported during this crucial stage of motherhood. Bra Size

Story continues below Advertisement

Your body is changing, so you should make an effort to find underwear that fits your new shape. The goal is to feel at ease and supported during this crucial stage of motherhood. Picture: Pexels The right size can make a huge difference to how you feel. Rather than struggling with old (unfit for the new you) bras, switch to a professionally measured bra as soon as the pregnancy begins. If you are already noticing growth in your measurements, it is recommended that you make this change during your first trimester. Choose a store that provides a free measuring service. Always wear a wide-strap bra to support your increased bust weight and to distribute the weight across the shoulders. Look for straps that can be adjusted to help you lift your new breasts. Maternity bras that also function as nursing bras, with a clip that opens to allow for easy breastfeeding, are ideal.

Finding the right fit Your body is changing, so you should make an effort to find underwear that fits your new shape. The goal is to feel at ease and supported during this crucial stage of motherhood. Picture: PEXELS Here are tips for selecting the correct fit for your maternity bra: Begin by measuring around your body, only under the arms. Round up to the next even number if the measurement is an odd number.

Story continues below Advertisement

Cup size – measure the fullest part of your bust, making sure the tape is flat against your back and level all the way around. If the cup covers your breasts without them spilling out and the band is level all the way around without riding up at the back, you've found your perfect fit bra. Don't skip trying them on; it's the only way to know if you've found the right bra.

Story continues below Advertisement

Material Cotton, spandex and nylon The fabric you choose will be directly proportional to the level of comfort you expect from your maternity bra. The weather and your body temperature are important considerations. Choose breathable fabric because you may sweat more underneath or between your breasts during your pregnancy. For this reason, natural fabrics such as cotton are best for everyday underwear. You can always have spares in nylon and spandex on hand.

Story continues below Advertisement

Wired or non-wired The concern with wearing an underwire bra during pregnancy is that the wire may obstruct blood flow and interfere with milk ducts and production, which begins before your baby arrives. Given the gravity of the situation, it is best to avoid wearing an underwire bra when your breast size is growing, as it can interfere with glandular function. Wear a different bra for day and night

During the day – You should wear a bra that gives you the right support without digging into your skin, for example a padded bra with wide shoulder straps. Cotton and nylon bras are also more comfortable during the day. During the night – You can try sleep bras if you need some more support at night. Sleep maternity bras are softer, lighter bras. Cotton is a good fabric that remains light and breathable. The difference between a regular bra and a maternity bra