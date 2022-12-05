Fans react to Keke Palmer's pregnancy announcement

Not so long ago, she was this little girl who stole the hearts of many from her character on Akeela and the Bee. Today, she is a grown woman who is about to be a mother. American actress Keke Palmer dropped a bomb when she announced on live television that she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson.

She cleared the rumours that have been going on about her being pregnant by opening up her jacket and showing off her belly as she was hosting “Saturday Night Live” for the first time. Although some of her fans joked about her pregnancy feeling like “teenage pregnancy,” most of them are happy for her. “Keke Palmer energy is so positive, we don’t even care about who, what, when, where or why she’s pregnant… we’re just happy for her,” commented @PrinceCharmingP.

Another Twitter user, @its_daqueen, said: “ I'm really happy for Keke Palmer, especially knowing how she's struggled with PCOS. This is such a blessing for her. Wish her nothing but a happy, healthy pregnancy and delivery.” Some women who wish to be mothers used her situation to testify that there is still hope for them, considering that the actress once opened up about suffering from PCOS. “Knowing that Keke Palmer was able to get pregnant with PCOS, gives me hope in knowing that I can have a baby myself,” said @AlanaFelice_.