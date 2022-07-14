Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa make exciting announcement with sweet Instagram post

Heather Rae and Tarek El Moussa are expecting their first child together.
The former “Flip or Flop” star and the “Selling Sunset” star announced that they were going to have a baby in the “early” part of next year.
El Moussa, who has 11-year-old daughter Taylor and six-year-old son Brayden with his ex Christina Haack, shared the news on Instagram, writing: “Surprise!!! Baby El Moussa coming early 2023!!” on Wednesday.
The news was shared on a gallery of romantic beach side snaps that sees El Moussa kiss Rae’s belly.
Rae, who is going to be a first-time mother, has been open about their tough IVF journey to conceive.
In January, the 34-year-old reality television personality said: "I think, as a woman, when you hear that, it really hits you and you think: 'Oh my God, what if I can never do this?' So when we started dating, right in the beginning, I talked to him about freezing my eggs, just in case, you know, even though we were both like: 'No.' I'm like: 'I want to do it just as an insurance policy.”
The 40-year-old real estate professional believes that his wife will be a fabulous mother as he detailed how “obsessed” he was with family life after being single for “a really long time”.
El Moussa said: "The kids are obsessed with her and I was on my own for a really long time, and the way I look at life has changed a lot. So now, I'm back into the married, family dynamic, and honestly it's my favourite thing to do. Saturday soccer games are more exciting than going to watch the Super Bowl live. I'm obsessed."