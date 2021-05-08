How to keep your teeth and gums healthy during pregnancy

TikTokker mom Alicia recently revealed that she lost her teeth during her pregnancy. She now has snap-in dentures and, in an attempt to reduce the stigma around it, has courageously posted videos of herself with and without them on TikTok.

In a bid to show how "hot and beautiful" women look with or without dentures, she removed them and dared others to try it, too.

This particular video gained a lot of traction, with about 15.3 million views.

Women go through a lot of changes during pregnancy, from hair loss to weight gain. But not many people know that pregnancy can lead to dental problems as well.

According to experts, pregnancy cravings, hormonal imbalances and tooth and gum sensitivity are all common causes of cavities in pregnant women.

How can I keep my teeth and gums healthy during pregnancy?

The Colgate Oral Care Centre shares tips women can practice during pregnancy:

Have a dental check-up

Get your teeth cleaned by a professional. Germs that cause cavities that can be passed on to your baby after giving birth.

Brush your teeth twice a day

Use fluoride toothpaste and a soft toothbrush. Put the bristles of the toothbrush where the teeth and gums meet. This is where gum disease starts.

Floss daily

This is to ensure that you clean where your toothbrush can't reach.

Limit the number of times you eat sweet or starchy snacks each day

These snacks can cause "acid attacks" on your teeth. Soda and sweets may cause cavities. Include more fruits and vegetables in your diet.

Seek prenatal care

See a healthcare professional. It's important for your health and the health of your baby.

Include adequate calcium in your diet

Calcium can be found in milk, cheese, dried beans, and leafy green vegetables. This is also good for your baby's teeth and bones.