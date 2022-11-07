Is it safe to fast during pregnancy?

By Shwetha Vijan An important question that needs to be addressed is should one fast if you are pregnant.

Answering this, Shwetha Vijan, Senior Health Coach at Mylo, an ITC-backed leading full-stack platform for new and expecting mothers, says: "Pregnancy is a very vulnerable state. The answer to "can you fast" depends on your pregnancy stage. If you fall under the first and the early second trimester, fasting can be taken up, but only after your doctor's suggestion and recommendations. “Rather than taking up the traditional way of fasting, include an early morning balanced meal with good sources of protein, and yes, do have some coconut water along with your meals. “Also, try including some portions of fruit to keep hyper-acidity at bay."

“If you're in the third trimester, the recommendation is not to take up the fast, as, during this trimester, the baby requires your nutritional support more than the first two trimesters," Shwetha Vijan adds. You are nourishing not only your body when pregnant but also that of your unborn child. Your infant will fast if you do. Your blood sugar levels may rise during a fast without food or water, and you could become light-headed. Fasting on any day is strongly discouraged if you have any pregnancy issues, gestational diabetes, or high blood pressure, among others, as this puts both you and your unborn child in grave danger.

While doctors do not recommend going empty stomach during pregnancy, if you are still adamant about maintaining your fast, here are some tips to help you. Take permission from your doctor You have the responsibility for yourself and your child's health and well-being during your pregnancy. Anything you consume or don't consume can have direct consequences on your baby.

Thus, before you decide to fast for whatever reason, make sure you visit your doctor and evaluate whether it's a viable option for you. Avoid physical activities Rest is essential for women if they want their babies to be healthy and wish to avoid nausea, discomfort, and swelling during pregnancy.

If you are maintaining your fast, you should completely refrain from any activity unless necessary during the day. Exhaustion can lead to high blood pressure and create other problems, too. If possible, eat fruit Eat fruit at decided intervals which will replenish your body with nutrients, and you'll still be keeping a fruit fast. Fruit provides fibres, folate, and vitamins and hydrate your body.

Eating fruit or even consuming them as smoothies will keep exhaustion at bay, and you and your baby will feel full. Take vitamin supplements According to your doctor's prescription, do not miss out on folic acid and Vitamin D supplements to ensure that your and your baby's body is nourished.

These supplements provide the important nutrients that come from your meals which you will miss because of the fast. During pregnancy, you must consult your doctor and consume medicine only if it is prescribed. Instead of caffeine, have nuts and milk Tea or coffee are drinks that contain caffeine; you might think that it's liquid and it'll keep you hydrated, but caffeine can increase heart rate and blood pressure, causing stress.