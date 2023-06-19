'It's a miracle!' Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker 'on cloud nine' over pregnancy

Kourtney Kardashian is "on cloud nine" with Travis Barker after discovering she is pregnant. The 44-year-old reality star has been married to Blink-182 rocker Travis, 47, since 2022 and made the announcement at his Los Angeles concert on Friday, by holding up a sign reading "Travis I'm Pregnant".

Now, an insider has claimed that the news is beyond anything they had dreamed of and that the pregnancy is a "complete miracle". Watch video: The source told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Kourtney and Travis are on cloud nine. This pregnancy is beyond Kourtney's wildest dreams. Kourtney and Travis feel like this is one of the most magical things to happen to them and a complete miracle.

“They are so thrilled and can't wait to experience this pregnancy together, bring a baby into the world as a unit, and expand and grow their families." The insider went on to add that Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner and the rest of “The Kardashians” stars are "elated" over the news and knew how much Poosh founder Kourtney - who already has children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, whilst Barker has Landon, 19, and Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler - wanted to have a baby together. The insider added: "Kris and all of Kourtney's family is elated for them and the kids on both sides are excited. Everyone knows how much Kourtney and Travis wanted this and are very happy."

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are thrilled to bits to finally get pregnant. Picture: Instagram The comments come just hours after Kourtney's younger sisters Kim, 42, and Khloé,38, took to social media themselves to share their congratulatory messages to the couple. Kim wrote on Instagram: "Congrats!!! We're having a Kravis baby!!!" whilst Khloe said: "Congratulations my cuties!!! I love you and baby sooooo much." Kourtney previously opened up about her attempts to conceive with Travis through IVF.