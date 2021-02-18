LOOK: Aisha Baker and Wayne Parnell set to welcome baby No 2
Local fashion influencer and entrepreneur Aisha Baker has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child with a stunning photo shoot shot by swimwear and lingerie photographer Preyen Moodley.
Taking to Instagram, the Bakedonline blogger showed off her gorgeous figure with a visible baby bump while modelling a modest swimsuit and sheer blouse.
“If there’s ever a time in my life where I’ve felt radiant and beautiful it is when carrying my babies. They have a way of bringing me lessons from the moment they take up space in my womb. I’m so blessed and eternally grateful to carry my babies and have this experience, one the Almighty knows will change me for the better,” Baker said.
“I’m so excited to see what changes this bambino brings into my life. It has already imparted so much knowledge, self discovery and a deep sense of creativity.”
Baker may have hinted at a water birth with baby due in June or July.
Baker and husband cricketer Wayne Parnell are already parents to son Khalid. Baker gave birth to Khalid in May 2018, and although the couple are very influential in their professional lives, they prefer to keep their private lives under wraps.
Baker seldom shares pictures of Khalid on her various social media channels, and when she does, she makes sure to never to show his face.